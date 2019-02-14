The new 2019 Nissan 2019 Nissan TITAN XD gives the driver a laundry list of amenities as to why it can ‘haul it all.’ Let’s start with warranty. All 2019 TITAN XD models are covered by America’s Best Truck Warranty, featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5-years/100,000-miles, whichever comes first.

‘Tow’ Much More! The XD’s have a towing capacity of up to12,710 LBS. Among the list of TITAN XD’s available towing aids are an Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Sway Control (TSC), Tow/Haul Mode with Downhill Speed Control and a Trailer Light Check system that allows one-person hook-up operation – checking turn signals, brake lights and running/clearance lights from inside the TITAN cab or with the key fob.

New for 2019, the integrated gooseneck hitch includes a plug inside the bed for even greater ease of towing. Helping TITAN XD owners take advantage of its ample towing power, are a range of available hitches – including an integrated gooseneck hitch engineered into the frame and easily accessible in the bed. Gooseneck hitches put the load in front of the rear axle, enhancing the ability to control the vehicle. And, the integrated gooseneck hitch has a plug inside the bed for even greater ease of towing.

Another newbie feature for the Titan XD is New Rear Door Alert (RDA) system, which helps remind drivers to check the back seat after the vehicle is parked, added as standard equipment on TITAN XD King Cab and Crew Cab models.

Other XD enhancements include the Fender® Premium Audio System. The system’s 485-watt, 9-channel amplifier with Panasonic’s proprietary Acoustic Motion Control™ This feature gives a boost on the reverb, which gives the original music recording a deep realistic quality sound.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP– From $32,890 – MPG: 18/Hwy – City/NA

Advertisements