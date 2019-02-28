2019 Nissan Rogue SL FWD Quick Look

2019 Nissan Rogue SL FWD

2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine

170 HP @ 175 lb-ft Torque

CVT Transmission

Exterior Color: Monarch Orange

Interior Color: Platinum Reserv

26 MPG City, 33 MPG Highway, 29 MPG Combined

MSRP: $35,130.00

