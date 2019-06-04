2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD Quick Look

2019 Mazda CX 5 Signature AWD

227 HP @310lb-ft Torque

6 Speed Sport Mode Automatic Transmission

Exterior Color: Machine Grey Metallic

Interior Color: Deep Red

22 MPG City, 27 MPG Highway, 24 MPG Combined

MSRP: $39,030.00

Pros

* Athletic Design

* Lots of Storage Space

* Good Pickup

* Handles Well

Cons

* Bumpy Ride

___

___

_

___

