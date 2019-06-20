fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Lifestyle Media Transportation Video

2019 Lexus UX 250h F Sport Quick Look
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media Transportation Video

Toyota TILT Lab Design & Graphics

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media Transportation Video

Toyota TILT Lab Machining & Fabrication

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media Transportation Video

Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 Ford Mustang GT Coupe Premium

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media Transportation Video

2019 Ford Mustang GT Coupe Premium Quick Look

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Lifestyle Media Transportation Video

Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Lifestyle Media Transportation Video

Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 Hyundai Kona Ultimate AWD

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Lifestyle Media Transportation Video

2019 Nissan Armada SV 4WD SUV Quick Look

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Lifestyle Media Transportation Video

2020 Kia Soul GT Line 1.6 Turbo Quick Look

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Lifestyle Media Video Voting

2019 Toyota Avalon Touring and Hybrid

#NNPA BlackPress

2019 Lexus UX 250h F Sport Quick Look

Published

9 hours ago

on

AutoNetworkThu, June 20, 2019 12:32am

2019 Lexus UX 250h F Sport Premium Package/Navigation Quick Look
2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine
181 HP Hybrid
CVT Transmission ( Electronic Continuously Variable)
Exterior Color: Nori Pearl Green
Interior Color: Black
41 MPG City, 38 MPG Highway, 39 MPG Combined
MSRP: $40,240.00

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.
___
Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com
___
#AutoNetwork
_
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
___
G+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/116524960847261924961
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=629939909
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Related Topics:

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: