2019 Lexus ES 350 Ultra Luxury

The Lexus brand has always represented class and style. The new 2019 Lexus 350 Ultra Luxury has some of the best amenities offered that from the ground up, inside and outside. The ES 350 was built on an all-new platform that features a longer, wider stance and a sleek, coupe-like silhouette. With first-of-its-kind technology and a more powerful engine, this is the most advanced ES ever.

From the hand-stitching on the dash to the available Hadori Aluminum accents and three-dimensional quilted seat design, this is the epitome of unconventional craftsmanship. The ES offers eye catching exquisite Linear Espresso and Linear Dark Mocha wood trims, multi-layered works of art inspired by a These special touch features are not simple. It’s Lexus-exclusive design that requires 67 manufacturing steps over 38 days. Another luxury perk is the Mark Levinson® Pureplay with 17 speakers, world’s first in an automobile, this next-generation system was crafted specifically for the ES interior to create an unparalleled audio experience.

With contemporary styling and cutting-edge technology, the ES offers a refreshing point of view on modern luxury. The ES allows the driver to discover interior comforts like 10-way adjustable power seats with available heating and ventilation, designed to envelop you and connect you to the road. Unlike conventional ventilated seats, these pull air directly from the climate-control system to more effectively and efficiently cool you. These refined luxuries are complemented by numerous expressions of modern style and technology, from an available 12.3-inch split screen multimedia display, to available ambient lighting that accentuates the sculpted lines throughout the cabin.

MSRP: From $43,250

MPG: 22 city / 33 highway