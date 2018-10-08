Hyundai hosted invited journalist to 2019 Santa Fe Media Introduction at it’s plant in Montgomery, AL. 09.12.2018. Roosevelt and Nitish, Motoring Tampa Bay, on the road in 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0T Ultimate.
___
Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com
___
#AutoNetwork
_
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
___
G+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/116524960847261924961
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=629939909
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Media Introduction, On The Road
Hyundai hosted invited journalist to 2019 Santa Fe Media Introduction at it’s plant in Montgomery, AL. 09.12.2018. Roosevelt and Nitish, Motoring Tampa Bay, on the road in 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0T Ultimate.
Be the first to comment