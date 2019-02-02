2019 French Quarter Festival Announces Music Lineup

By Kichea S. Burt

French Quarter Festivals, Inc. proudly announces the music lineup for the French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron, which takes place April 11-14, 2019. A full schedule will be revealed in March.

French Quarter Festival is consistently voted ‘local favorite’ while attracting a tremendous out-of-town audience. The appeal is the authenticity: attendees experience a broad range of Louisiana artists from a variety of genres. In 2019 the free festival will feature music from more than 250 acts on 23 stages throughout the historic French Quarter. The Chevron Stage, a longtime Cajun/Zydeco destination, will expand its Evening Concert Series programming to showcase more genres with headliners George Porter, Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners, Jon Cleary, Flow Tribe, and Rockin’ Dopsie.

Other headliners include 2019 fest debut Galactic, Bill Summers & Jazalsa, Brass-A-Holics, Big Chief Bo Dollis, Jr. & the Wild Magnolias, Grammy-winner Irma Thomas, Cyril Neville, Jon Cleary, Erica Falls, Little Freddie King, and Grammy-nominated and Billboard Top 20 Recording Group Water Seed, and more.

In addition to showcasing Louisiana legends, French Quarter Festival embraces emerging talent and is proud of the countless musicians who have achieved international fame since their fest debut. In that spirit, dozens of new artists are included in the lineup. In addition to Galactic, 2019 brings 43 debuts including Big 6 Brass Band, Keith Burnstein’s Kettle Black, Lil’ Glenn & Backatown, The Royal Teeth, and Magnolia Sisters. The lineup also includes many musicians and debuts whose performances were cancelled due to inclement weather during the 2018 event; these artists were rebooked if possible.

Visit www.frenchquarterfest.org for more information about music, food, and special events.

This article originally appeared in the New Orleans Data News Weekly.

