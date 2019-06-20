2019 Ford Mustang GT Coupe Premium Quick Look
4 Passenger Sports Car.
5.0L V8
435 HP @ 400 lb-ft Torque
6 Speed Manual Transmission
Exterior Color: Ruby Red Metallic Tinted
Interior Color: Showstopper Red Recaro Leather
15 MPG City, 24 MPG Highway, 18 MPG Combined
MSRP: $51,225.00Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.
Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.
___
Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com
___
#AutoNetwork
_
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
___
G+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/116524960847261924961
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=629939909
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork