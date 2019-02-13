2019 Chevrolet Equinox AWD Premier 2.0T Interior 360 Video.

2.0L Turbo 4 Cylinder Engine

9 Speed Automatic Transmission

Exterior Color: Pacific Blue Metallic

Interior Color: Jet Black/Brandy

22 MPG City, 28 MPG Highway, 24 MPG Combined

MSRP: $38,740.00

Pros:

* WiFi

* Quiet Cabin

* Handles well

Cons:

* Bland Styling

Best viewed in Full Screen.

Just click on the icon in upper left corner of video player to move around the video. Interior 360 Video. If you didn’t make it to press days watch the press conferences here at AutoNetwork.com.

