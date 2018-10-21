2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD A-Spec First 360 Video Review

2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD A-Spec Road 360 Video. First 360 Video Review. #LookUp

2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD A-Spec

2.0L 4 Cylinder Turbo Engine

272 HP

10 Speed Automatic Transmission w/Paddle Shifters

Exterior Color: Apex Blue Pearl

Interior Color: Red

21 MPG City, 26 MPG Highway, 23 MPG Combined

MSRP: $46,495.00

We have 360 degree videos as well. A new interactive way for you to select the point of view of our videos.

