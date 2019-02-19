2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 Quick Look.

2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4

3.6L V6 24V Engine

8 Speed Automatic Transmission

285 HP @ 260 lb-ft Torque

Exterior Color: Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat

Interior Color: Black

18 MPG City, 23 MPG Highway, 20 MPG Combined

MSRP: $48,250.00

Best viewed in Full Screen.

Just click on the icon in upper left corner of video player to move around the video. Interior 360 Video. If you didn’t make it to press days watch the press conferences here at AutoNetwork.com.

Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.

___

Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com

___

#AutoNetwork

_

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

___

G+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/116524960847261924961

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=629939909

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Advertisements