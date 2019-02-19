2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 Interior 360 Video. Soft Top removal.
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4
3.6L V6 24V Engine
8 Speed Automatic Transmission
285 HP @ 260 lb-ft Torque
Exterior Color: Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Color: Black
18 MPG City, 23 MPG Highway, 20 MPG Combined
MSRP: $48,250.00
