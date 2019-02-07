2018 Ford F-150 4X4 Supercrew Best Detailed Walkaround

2018 Ford F-150 4X4 Supercrew

3.6 L V6 Turbo Diesel

10 Speed Automatic Transmission w/Tow Mode

Exterior Color: Blue Jeans

Interior Color: Black with Dark Marsala

MSRP: Not Available For This Vehicle

Pros:

* Quiet Cabin

* Adaptive Park Assist

* Tailgate Step

* Second Row Heated Seats

Cons:

* Bumpy Ride

* Fuel Economy

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.

________________________________________________________________

___

_

___

