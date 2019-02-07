2018 Ford F-150 4X4 Supercrew Best Detailed Walkaround
2018 Ford F-150 4X4 Supercrew
3.6 L V6 Turbo Diesel
10 Speed Automatic Transmission w/Tow Mode
Exterior Color: Blue Jeans
Interior Color: Black with Dark Marsala
MSRP: Not Available For This Vehicle
Pros:
* Quiet Cabin
* Adaptive Park Assist
* Tailgate Step
* Second Row Heated Seats
Cons:
* Bumpy Ride
* Fuel Economy
Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.
Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.
________________________________________________________________
Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
___
#AutoNetwork
_
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
___
G+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/116524960847261924961
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=629939909
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork
Be the first to comment