2018 Ford F-150 4X4 Supercrew Interior 360 Video

Best viewed in Full Screen.

Just click on the icon in upper left corner of video player to follow me around the video. Interior 360 Video.

2018 Ford F-150 4X4 Supercrew

3.6 L V6 Turbo Diesel

10 Speed Automatic Transmission w/Tow Mode

Exterior Color: Blue Jeans

Interior Color: Black with Dark Marsala

MSRP: Not Available For This Vehicle

We have 360 degree videos as well. A new interactive way for you to select your point of view. Just click on the icon in upper left corner of video player to move around the video.

