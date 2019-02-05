2018 Fiat 500 Abarth Hatchback Quick Look

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth Hatchback

1.4L Turbo Engine

6 Speed Automatic Transmission

Exterior Color: Pompei Silver

Interior Color: Black

MSRP: $26,505.00

Pros:

* Fuel Economy

* Poor Rear Seat Legroom

* Comfortable Supportive Driver Seat

Cons:

* Rough Ride

* Noisy Cabin

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.

________________________________________________________________

Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

___

#AutoNetwork

_

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

___

G+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/116524960847261924961

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=629939909

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Advertisements