2018 Fiat 500 Abarth Hatchback Interior 360 Video

2018 Fiat 500 Abarth Hatchback

1.4L Turbo Engine

6 Speed Automatic Transmission

Exterior Color: Pompei Silver

Interior Color: Black

MSRP: $26,505.00

Pros:

* Fuel Economy

* Comfortable Supportive Driver Seat

Cons:

* Rough Ride

* Noisy Cabin

* Poor Rear Seat Legroom

