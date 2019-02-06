2018 Fiat 500 Abarth Hatchback Interior 360 Video
2018 Fiat 500 Abarth Hatchback
1.4L Turbo Engine
6 Speed Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: Pompei Silver
Interior Color: Black
MSRP: $26,505.00
Pros:
* Fuel Economy
* Comfortable Supportive Driver Seat
Cons:
* Rough Ride
* Noisy Cabin
* Poor Rear Seat Legroom
Best viewed in Full Screen.
Just click on the icon in upper left corner of video player to follow me around the video. Interior 360 Video.
Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.
________________________________________________________________
Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
___
#AutoNetwork
_
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
___
G+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/116524960847261924961
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=629939909
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork
Be the first to comment