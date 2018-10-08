2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Interior 360

Click on icon in upper left corner of video player to move around video.

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited

3.6L V6

Elite EVT Transmission

Exterior Color: Bullet Silver Metallic

Interior Color: Alloy Premium Napa Leather

MSRP: $49,575.00

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.

