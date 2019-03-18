16th Annual Moms’ Run Celebrates Mothers, Raises Awareness for Postpartum Depression and Anxiety

On Mother’s Day weekend, Postpartum Support Charleston will celebrate local moms while also raising awareness for an important maternal health issue: postpartum depression and anxiety.

The 16th annual Moms’ Run + Family Fun Day will be 7-11 a.m. Saturday, May 11 at MUSC Health Stadium on Daniel Island. Registration is open at www.ppdsupport.org. This event is Postpartum Support Charleston’s largest fundraiser. All of the money raised from this event goes directly back to the community providing support and resources for moms struggling with postpartum depression and anxiety. The group offers free support through the Moving Into Motherhood online support community, access to in person support groups, and support through Mom Mentors who are trained as peer supporters to moms in the community. Grants are made available for moms seeking financial assistance for specific programs.

Close to 20 percent of new moms will experience postpartum depression, anxiety or OCD. That means more women will suffer from illnesses like postpartum depression, anxiety and OCD in one year than the combined number of new cases among men and women of tuberculosis, leukemia, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, lupus and epilepsy.

“We want women to know that we are here for them during the postpartum stage and that they are not alone,” said Elaine DeaKyne, executive director. “We are advocating for mothers in our community, asking medical providers and hospitals to talk to expecting families about this very common illness. To break the stigma, we have to have the conversation.”

Postpartum Support Charleston offers peer-led support groups in person and online for Charleston area moms as well as one-on-one peer support, a closed Facebook group and resources for dads who may be struggling with how to help the mom in their life.

The annual Moms’ Run is a 5K run/walk open to all ages followed by free events and activities for families. Participants and their families can arrive at 7 a.m. for pre-race Family Fun Day festivities. At 8 a.m., runners and walkers can join the 5K run/walk through Daniel Island and ending back at MUSC Health Stadium.

A Family Fun Day and awards ceremony will follow the race. Participants can enjoy music, food and plenty of children’s activities, including a jump castle, face painting, crafts and games. Family Fun Day is included in race registration.

Registration fees are $30 per adult; $35 for stroller registration (includes 1 adult & 1 child; $5 each additional child in the stroller)*; $20 for children 10 and under. Beginning April 26, prices go up to $35 per adult; $40 for stroller and $25 for children. A Support the Cause option at $30 is available for non-runners who want a T-shirt. *Stroller registration includes shirt for child. If you don’t need/want a shirt for your child, you can register as an adult and still bring your stroller.

All runners are invited to create a race team and raise additional money for Postpartum Support Charleston. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available; visit www.ppdsupport.org/events/momsrun2019 for details or email momsrun@ppdsupport.org.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.

