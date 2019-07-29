14 Foods You Absolutely Need in Your Kitchen

By Saskia Kercy
Plant-based Milk Alternatives : Non-dairy alternatives like soy, nuts, seeds, oats, or rice are healthier, cruelty-free and low-cost, especially if homemade.
Eggs : With 6 grams of protein per serving, eggs are a great source of protein in your diet and can be eaten in a variety of ways.
Onions : Onions can serve as the foundation for all foods, adding both taste and texture to any meal.
Peanut Butter : A tasty treat packed with 8 grams of protein, peanut butter can be paired with fruit, crackers or bread for the perfect midday snack.
Tomato Paste : A tasty multipurpose base, tomato paste is high in antioxidants that promote skin health and fight against many chronic diseases.
Quinoa : Quinoa is a high-fiber, high-protein superfood that can serve as an alternative to rice.
Beans : High protein, low calorie and low saturated fats levels are three of the many reasons to incorporate beans into your diet.
Oatmeal : Oats are one of the healthiest grains, with vitamin and mineral levels that keep you fuller longer.
Lentils : A personal favorite, these high protein, high fiber legumes can be eaten as a soup, chili, side, dip, stew, or bean alternative.
Raw Honey : This natural sweetener can add a little smile to your tea, coffee, pancakes, waffles, yogurt and cereal.
Mushrooms : Mushrooms boost immune system health, prevent disease and can be paired with virtually any meal for an added nutritional kick.
Nuts : Whether it’s almond, cashew, peanut, walnut, or anything in between, nuts are jam-packed with healthy fats and proteins that keep you strong and alert.
Leafy Greens : Leafy greens like kale, collard, spinach and cabbage are essential to a balanced diet. In addition to their superfood powers, they are the perfect combo to meals, snacks and even smoothies.
$20 Dollar Holla
Shopping on a budget can be difficult, especially when you’re trying to be healthy. Plant-based diets can be especially costly, attributing to the large population of underserved communities that face food insecurity and poor nutrition. A plant-based diet consists mostly of foods derived from plants with few or no animal products and is proven to reduce the risk of chronic health issues and improve quality of life. While the options may seem overwhelming and your budget may not appear to accommodate this lifestyle, the Bridge guarantees that grocery shopping* for a week can be as low as $20.
Breakfast
$2.00 : Bananas
$3.00 : Instant Oatmeal
$2.00 : Large Eggs
Lunch
$2.00 : Broccoli Crowns
$3.00 | Quinoa
$1.00 | Red Kidney Beans
Dinner
$2.00 | Extra Firm Tofu
$2.00 | Green Cabbage
$3.00 | Potatoes
*prices based on Giant Food and rounded to the nearest dollar
This post originally appeared in the Washington Informer.