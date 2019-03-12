13 chosen for school board’s parent, community advisory council

By Ryanne Persinger
”We are grateful to have 13 individuals from a diverse set of schools and neighborhoods throughout the city,” said Board member Mallory Fix Lopez in a statement. “We’re excited to start working with them, and we are looking forward to the insight and support that they will provide.”
Members include: Catherine Blunt, Tonayia Coffer, Shereda Cromwell, Martiza Guridy, Amina Malik, Ginny McGill, Tony Rocco, Marisa Shaaban, Joellene Sicinski, Ty Thomas, Cecilia Thompson, Bishop Ethan Thorton and the Rev. Chandra Williams. They will begin work in September.
Board member Julia Danzy said the Council will act as the “ears on the ground.”
“We need them to gather constituent feedback that is specifically related to our four Board priorities, and we will use that feedback to inform our decision and policy making,” Danzy added in a statement.
The Board must meet with the Council at least twice yearly, according to the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter.
School District hosts Kindergarten Open House
An Open House Day last week kicked off kindergarten registration in the School District of Philadelphia. The district’s #ThriveAtFive campaign, is a city-wide initiative for the community to share their favorite kindergarten moments on social media using the #ThriveAtFive hashtag.
Philadelphia children who will be 5 years-old by Sept. 1 are eligible for kindergarten. Parents can register students at their neighborhood school. Registration runs through May 31. More information can be found on the district’s website at philasd.org/kregistration.
Jemele Hill to speak at Temple
Journalist Jemele Hill will speak at Temple University at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at Alter Hall during “An Evening with Jemele Hill.”
The Emmy award winner will discuss the history of race in the NBA, how athletes have taken control of their own destinies to bring about social change, and how the shift impacts the future of sports and the role of the athlete.
Lincoln University hires new public safety director
A law enforcement veteran and Morgan State University graduate was appointed to lead Lincoln University’s Department of Public Safety. Marc R. Partee took the helm in February.
“I believe that learning is symbiotic and each participant is beholden to the others participating,” Partee said in a statement with regard to bridging the gap between academic instruction and practical application in the field of criminal justice in higher education and law enforcement environments. “This exchange will make sure that all involved leave the interaction better than they were when they entered.”
Partee is a native of Baltimore and worked for the Baltimore Police Department for 22 years. In addition to earning his undergraduate degree from Morgan State, he obtained a master of science degree in criminal justice from the University of Baltimore.
Added Lincoln President Brenda Allen, “His extensive background in law enforcement is impressive as is his commitment to educating students and the public on important social justice issues.”
Delco to host renowned activist who will discuss homelessness
Delaware County Community College will host Sara Goldrick-Rab, a renowned scholar-activist, during a free symposium from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 26 at its Marple Campus in Media.
A group of student panelists are expected to join the discussion, “America in Crisis: Finding Solutions for Hunger on College Campuses.” Goldrick-Rab is a professor of Higher Education Policy and Sociology at Temple University and founder of the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice in Philadelphia.
This article originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.
