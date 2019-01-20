12th Annual MLK Community Summit 2019

By Chicago Crusader

The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc.’s will host the 12th Annual MLK Community Summit, A Day of Service on Monday, January 21, 2019 from 10AM to 2PM at the Lake Street Theatre, 394 South Lake Street. Invited guest speakers are the following: Congressman Pete Visclosky, Senator Eddie Melton and Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.

The Annual MLK Community Summit is an opportunity for people of Gary and surrounding communities to come together to honor the contributions of Dr. King by performing some community service projects. Each year there is a theme for the event and this year’s theme is again a quote from the late Dr. Martin Luther King, embodying today’s societal tone: “The time is always right to do what is right.” The event sponsors are The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc., DOE and Caster Maintenance.

The Summit is for everyone who wants to come out to do good for the community. To date, the activities are the following: making sandwiches for the homeless, baking sweets for children at the Domestic Violence Shelter, creating cards for the sick, visiting nursing homes, breaking ground for a community garden, painting, creating the MLK Rock Garden (Path of Dreams), organizing donations and supplies and making first aid kits.

There will also be parent empowerment workshops on internet safety for youth and children, bullying prevention and how to have effective parent teacher conferences, community exercise challenges, dance and yoga demonstrations throughout the day.

If you are a part of an organization or know of one that could use some help in an area where we could be of service on that day, please contact us soon so that organization’s tasks can be placed on the list of service projects for that day. There has been an overwhelming response to this event, and we want to make sure that everyone’s time that day is well spent.

To register for this event, email theatreofpurpose@gmail.com and indicate the time you are able to serve.

This article originally appeared in the Chicago Crusader.

