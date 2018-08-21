Women of Color Plan Demonstration in DC Against Brett Kavanaugh

Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh with President Donald Trump (Photo: Wikicommons)
By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Contributor

Women of color activists and social justice allies are planning a demonstration at Senate office buildings in Washington D.C. to rally, chant and creatively disperse paper messages demanding senators vote “no” on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

According to an alert, activists will be wearing matching T-shirts declaring that JUSTICE IS fair wages, strong unions, voting rights, health care for all, immigrant rights, abortion access, and LGBTQ liberation.

If Kavanaugh is appointed, the balance of the Court will turn against the rights of women, people of color, young people, immigrants, workers, and LGBTQ people, said rally organizers.

This #ReproductiveJustice Day of Action coincides with a broader week of action to illuminate the devastating impact a Kavanaugh Supreme Court will have on women, said Destiny Lopez, co-director of All Above All, the nonprofit Washington DC-based group that unites organizations and individuals to build support for lifting the bans that deny abortion coverage.

The group’s vision is to restore public insurance coverage so that every woman, regardless of her income, can receive affordable, safe abortion care.

The rallies are planned for Thursday, Aug. 23.

The first at 12:20 p.m. at the Dirksen North Servery located at the northwest corner of the Dirksen Building Basement at 50 Constitution Avenue NE.

The group will then commence at 12:35 p.m. at the Hart Senate Chef and at 1:15 p.m. at the Hart Atrium at 120 Constitution Avenue NE.

