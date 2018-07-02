-
OP-ED: We Must Reform Obama’s School Discipline Policies for the Safety of Our Children - 4 hours ago
-
Miami Times Dominates 2018 NNPA Foundation Merit Awards; Houston Forward Times Karen Carter Richards Earns 2018 NNPA Publisher of the Year Award - 4 hours ago
-
Norfolk’s First Black Mayor Kenneth Alexander Declares “Black Press of America Week” - 8 hours ago
-
WATCH: Stephen A. Smith reacts to LeBron James joining Lakers and describes impact on Kawhi Leonard - 9 hours ago
-
London Breed Overcomes Adversity to Become San Francisco’s First Black Female Mayor - 2 days ago
-
Toxic Trump White House Cancels Philadelphia Eagles Visit after Few Players Plan to Show - 2 days ago
-
Joe Jackson Dead at 89 - June 30, 2018
-
NNPA, New Journal and Guide Host National Black Parents’ Town Hall in Norfolk - June 30, 2018
-
PRESS ROOM: NNPA Honors Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. with 2018 Lifetime Legacy Award at Annual Convention - June 29, 2018
-
NAACP Statement on the Retirement of Justice Kennedy - June 28, 2018
Stephen A. Smith reacts to LeBron James joining Lakers and describes impact on Kawhi Leonard.
[ESPN VIA YOUTUBE]
Stephen A. Smith reacts to LeBron James choosing to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, describes his late-night meeting with Magic Johnson and how Kawhi Leonard’s contract situation plays into it.