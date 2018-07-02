WATCH: Stephen A. Smith reacts to LeBron James joining Lakers and describes impact on Kawhi Leonard

9 hours ago

[ESPN VIA YOUTUBE]

Stephen A. Smith reacts to LeBron James choosing to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, describes his late-night meeting with Magic Johnson and how Kawhi Leonard’s contract situation plays into it.

