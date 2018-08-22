WATCH: Michael Cohen: Sex, Lies, and Campaign Finance

[FROM VOX VIA YOUTUBE.COM]

Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, has admitted that he violated campaign finance laws when he paid $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniel in the weeks before the 2016 elections.

Now that Cohen pleaded guilty on eight federal charges, including two campaign finance violations, the biggest unanswered question is whether the president will also be held accountable.

