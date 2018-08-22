WATCH: Michael Cohen: Sex, Lies, and Campaign Finance

Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, has admitted that he violated campaign finance laws when he paid $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniel in the weeks before the 2016 elections.

August 22, 2018

[FROM VOX VIA YOUTUBE.COM]

Now that Cohen pleaded guilty on eight federal charges, including two campaign finance violations, the biggest unanswered question is whether the president will also be held accountable.

