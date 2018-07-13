WATCH: Meet The Black Press (NNPA Podcast) with Bobby Henry of The Westside Gazette

9 hours ago

In this episode of “Meet The Black Press,” NNPA Podcast Host Akil Wilson talks to Bobby Henry, the publisher of The Westside Gazette, about what it’s like to run a family-owned newspaper and the importance of the Black vote.

