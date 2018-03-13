-
WATCH: “Flava In Ya Ear” Rapper Craig Mack Dead At 46 - 18 hours ago
After Judge Steven O’Neill Rejects Dismissal, Cosby’s New Trial on 2004 Sexual Assault Allegations Begins April 2 - 19 hours ago
Howard University Students Rebuild, Mentor in Puerto Rico for Alternative Spring Break - 24 hours ago
OPINION: The Power Rising Conference Featured the Best and Brightest in Black Women Leadership - 2 days ago
Howard Student, Dallas Native Experiences Healthcare in Puerto Rico, Firsthand, during Alternative Spring Break - 2 days ago
New EPI Study Shows No Progress for Blacks in Homeownership, Unemployment and Incarceration in 50 Years - 2 days ago
Spiritually Speaking: The Fight Is Fixed. You Won. - 2 days ago
WATCH: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Visits ANC Stalwart Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela - March 10, 2018
OPINION: With Matt Schlapp and Ian Walters, the Republican Party Is Off to the Racists - March 9, 2018
PRESS ROOM: NAACP Critical of Ben Carson’s Move to Change HUD’s Mission Statement - March 9, 2018
WATCH: “Flava In Ya Ear” Rapper Craig Mack Dead At 46
[WOCHIT ENTERTAINMENT]
Craig Mack died on Monday at the age of 46.
The rapper came to fame via Diddy’s Bad Boy Records in the ‘90s,
Mack died of heart failure at a hospital in Walterboro, South Carolina.
“God bless my friend. He was a good friend of mine. He was prepared for whatever comes, to go home to the Lord. He was prepared to do that. He wasn’t scared. He was ready.” Alvin Toney
Mack was best known for his 1994 single “Flava in Ya Ear.”
The track sold more than a million copies and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance.
He left the industry to become a minister at a church in South Carolina.