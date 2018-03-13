“Flava In Ya Ear” Rapper Craig Mack Dead At 46.



Craig Mack died on Monday at the age of 46.

The rapper came to fame via Diddy’s Bad Boy Records in the ‘90s,

Mack died of heart failure at a hospital in Walterboro, South Carolina.

“God bless my friend. He was a good friend of mine. He was prepared for whatever comes, to go home to the Lord. He was prepared to do that. He wasn’t scared. He was ready.” Alvin Toney

Mack was best known for his 1994 single “Flava in Ya Ear.”

The track sold more than a million copies and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance.

He left the industry to become a minister at a church in South Carolina.

