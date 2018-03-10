-
WATCH: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Visits ANC Stalwart Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa visits ANC Stalwart Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela goes to her voting station.
ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa pays a courtesy visit to ANC Stalwart Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. He will be accompanying her to her voting station where she will check and confirm her registration details #RegisterToVoteANC pic.twitter.com/mMWrEXUbxe
— African National Congress (@MYANC) March 10, 2018
Global Citizen Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Goes to Her Voting Station
“Previously we were not capturing the address, but now we have to ensure that it appears on the voters’ roll…” the presiding officer advises Mama Winnie at the voting station where she has been voting over the years #UpdateYourAddress pic.twitter.com/KJFaANefmZ
— African National Congress (@MYANC) March 10, 2018