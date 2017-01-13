WATCH: AG Loretta Lynch Outlines Report on DOJ’s Chicago Police Probe

18 hours ago
The Chicago Police Department has unconstitutionally engaged in a pattern of excessive and deadly force, US Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Friday, wrapping up a 13-month federal probe of a department that has been under heavy scrutiny over officer-involved shootings.

