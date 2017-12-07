The Today Show: UCLA Basketball Player LiAngelo Ball: Being Jailed In China Was ‘Horrible’

10 hours ago

Rising basketball star LiAngelo Ball made headlines when he was detained in China on a shoplifting charge. Now he’s leaving UCLA before ever playing a game. Natalie Morales spoke to him and family patriarch LaVar Ball in their home outside Los Angeles.

