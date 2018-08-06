-
Steph Curry, Michael Jordan and More Sound off on Trump’s Insult to LeBron
Black sports, LeBron and Donald Trump
By Lulling Compere, ebony.com
Athletes across the NBA and NFL reacted after President Donald Trump insulted superstar LeBron James and CNN anchor Don Lemon on Twitter.
Stephen Curry, Karl Anthony Towns, and Donovan Mitchell were among the NBA players that reacted on Twitter about the insults. NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe also commented on Twitter saying “it should be beneath the office of the President to issue racist shots at James and Lemon”. Current NFL wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers Torrey Smith said the tweet was “immature and offensive”.
Keep doing you @KingJames! 💪🏽 https://t.co/LOFVdQgyYr
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 4, 2018
The reaction to President Trump’s insult even elicited a response from six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan who Trump said he favored while insulting James. According to news reports, Jordan issued a statement through a spokesperson voicing his support for James and his work in the community.
Read more at https://www.ebony.com/news-views/steph-curry-michael-jordan-and-more-sound-off-on-trumps-insult-to-lebron
