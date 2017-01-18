Senator Jeff Sessions and Black Liberals’ Moral Arc of Hypocrisy

By Raynard Jackson (NNPA Newswire Columnist)

Last week, I was forced to call out the radical liberal group the NAACP, or as l like to call them the “National Association for the Advancement of Certain People.” Obviously, that column didn’t get through to the members of the Congressional “Democratic” Black Caucus (CBC). Many of their members and staffers read my columns, but I guess their radical partisanship blinds them to the truth in my writings.

During Senator Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing last week, three members of the CBC totally embarrassed themselves and brought discredit to the Black community: Senator Corey Booker, Congressman John Lewis, and Congressman Cedric Richmond, the chairman of the CBC.

Booker, the camera chasing polemicist, whose presidential aspirations are so obvious that even Stevie Wonder can see it, basically accuses Sessions of being the reincarnation of Adolph Hitler. No U.S. Senator has ever testified against a fellow Senator up for a cabinet position in the history of the country. He testified, “Senator Sessions has not demonstrated a commitment to a central requirement of the job—to aggressively pursue the congressional mandate of civil rights, equal rights and justice for all. In fact, at numerous times in his career, he has demonstrated a hostility toward these convictions, and has worked to frustrate attempts to advance these ideals.”

Congressman Lewis, bless his heart, was totally disappointing to me. He was interviewed on NBC and called into question Trump’s legitimacy as our next president. He said, “You know, I believe in forgiveness. I believe in trying to work with people. It will be hard. It’s going to be very difficult. I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president.”

If Congressman Lewis doesn’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president,” please allow me to provide a pair of journalistic eyeglasses.

Obviously, Lewis is so blinded by his liberalism that he can’t see the rampant racism perpetuated by former White House chief of staff, and current mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel.

Congressman Lewis, you are universally loved, revered, and respected, but you have lost your moral high ground because the arc of your moral judgement has bent towards partisanship, not fairness.

Congressman Richmond, you are such a great disappointment, so early in your political career. I was hoping that you would not allow yourself to be pimped into slinging the drug of liberalism to the Black community.

You have too much education to equate your position as the last group of speakers on the panel that opposed Sessions nomination to Rosa Parks being asked to sit at the back of the bus. C’mon man!

What do these three politicians, who “claim” to represent Black folks, have in common? Last week they were all diagnosed with laryngitis. Not just them, but ALL members of the so-called civil rights community who have become the media appointed leaders of the Black community.

Last Friday, the Obama Justice Department, issued a scathing report on the Chicago Police Department’s treatment of Blacks. The report says in part, “The Justice Department announced today that it has found reasonable cause to believe that the Chicago Police Department (CPD) engages in a pattern or practice of using force, including deadly force, in violation of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution. The department found that CPD officers’ practices unnecessarily endanger themselves and result in unnecessary and avoidable uses of force. The pattern or practice results from systemic deficiencies in training and accountability, including the failure to train officers in de-escalation and the failure to conduct meaningful investigations of uses of force.”

What was the White Mayor of Chicago’s response? Emanuel said, “While the Chicago Police Department has made real progress and achieved meaningful reforms, the incidents described in this report are sobering to all of us.” “Police misconduct will not be tolerated anywhere in this city and those who break the rules will be held accountable for their actions.” WTF?

Emanuel has been mayor for almost eight years. Chicago has not had a Republican mayor since 1931. This blatant racism towards Blacks from the Chicago Police Department has been around as long as I have been alive, perpetuated all by Democrats!

To Booker, Lewis and Richmond: where is your moral outrage at this? NAACP when are you going to stage at sit-in protest at Emanuel’s office?

The Black lawmakers who testified against Sessions, have prostituted the legacy of King. King was committed to a cause, a set of principles; not a party or organization. That is why his moral compass could not be bought.

Obama, your former chief of staff governed during at time when CPD was found to discriminate against minorities and you too have come down with a severe case of laryngitis. Really?

So, if President-elect Trump and Senator Jeff Sessions are racists, what does that make the mayor of Chicago?

In the past three years, the Obama Justice Department has accused and proven rampant racism in the police departments of Chicago, Baltimore, and Ferguson; all controlled by liberal Democrats and in Baltimore a Black mayor.

The arc of moral outrage by liberals in general, and Black liberals in particular, bends towards hypocrisy.

Raynard Jackson is founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter @Raynard1223.