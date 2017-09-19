Preview of CBC Week: Panel Discussions to Watch

It’s that time of year, once again. The 47th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) will take place from Wednesday, September 20 to Sunday, September 23. It will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.

The popular annual conference features policy discussions on all things impacting African Americans. This year’s ALC is likely to attract over 10,000 people. The theme is “And Still I Rise.” Reps. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) and Marc Veasey (D-Texas) are the honorary co-chairs.

Below are a few sessions that you may want to keep an eye on. The locations are not listed online yet—that’s a “CBC Week” tradition—wandering the Washington Convention center you’ll find a paper or a program with a details on room location. Yes, the times of the best discussions will conflict; they always do. That’s just one of the many charms of “CBC Week.”

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

12:30 PM—2:30 PM

Increasing Opportunities for Minority and Women Owned Asset Managers. Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) hosts “Time for a Power Shift: Black Women Leading the Resistance in the Streets, Changing Political & Economic Power from Capitol Hill, State Capitols to City Halls, the Board Room to the C-Suite.”

2:00 PM—3:15 PM

During the “Black Women’s Roundtable: Panel I” BWR will release the results of the 3rd Annual 2018 BWR/ESSENCE Power of the Sister Vote (POSV) Poll.

3:30 PM—5:00 PM

“Black Women’s Roundtable: Panel II” will engage in an intergenerational discussion highlighting Black women that are leading the way to shift and expand their political, economic and social justice power of for themselves, families and communities.

4:00 PM—5:30 PM

“Where Do We Go From Here? Politics or Protest in the Post-Obama Era.” Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) hosts a panel on politics in the age of Trump. The panel promises to be an inward look to develop new solutions to solve the problems in the Black community.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

10:00 AM—12:00 PM

“Money, Wealth and Disparities: Keeping It Real.” Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) hosts a an engaging upbeat, interactive and insightful dialogue on wealth-building, financial management and personal growth.

10:30 AM—2:30 PM

HBCU Braintrust. Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.) hosts a much needed discussion and focus on HBCUs.

1:30 PM—3:30 PM

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) hosts a discussion on “Re-centering the Experiences of Black Women to Achieve Economic Justice.”

2:00 PM—4:00 PM

Education Braintrust titled, “From Brown to Fisher: Increasing Racial Diversity to improve educational equity,” hosted by Reps. Bobby Scott (D-Va.), Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.)

2:00 PM—4:00 PM

Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) hosts the “Honorable A. Leon Higginbotham Memorial Voting Rights Braintrust.”

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) is the host of a forum titled “Putting Black America to Work: the New Skilled Trade Workforce,” that will look at the demand for qualified tradespeople in America and thinking outside the box and getting inside of the benefits of a career in the skilled trades.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

9:00 AM—12:00 PM

“Black Elected Officials Roundtable” hosted by Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.).

9:00 AM—12:00 PM

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is the hosts a panel titled, “How to Stop the Bleeding: Rebuilding Our Black Neighborhoods.”

10:00 AM—12:00 PM

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) hosts the “Restore the Vote: Election Integrity in the Era of Trump” panel. This session will examine the modern day voter suppression tactics and other threats to the electoral process that seeks to undermine the integrity of American Democracy.

10:00 AM—12:00 PM

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC) is the host of the panel titled, “Breaking Down Barriers to the C-Suite: The Power of the CEO”

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

10:30 AM—12:00 PM

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) is the host of the panel titled, “Automation: How New Technologies will Impact the Workforce of Color.”

7:30 AM—10:00 AM

The Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Convention Center will feature legendary artist Shirley Caesar, Pastor Charles Edward Blake Sr., and performances by the Great Commission Baptist Church Choir from Ft. Worth, Texas.

6:00 PM—9:30 PM

Phoenix Awards Dinner

A star-studded, black-tie affair featuring appearances by Washington insiders, celebrities, non-profit and corporate leaders; the best and the brightest in the Black community. Last year, then-President Barack Obama gave a passionate keynote address focused on the importance of the Black vote.

You can check out the full schedule for the ALC on the event’s website.