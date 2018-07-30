PRESS ROOM: Yoruba King Appeals to the African Diaspora to Embrace the Continent

Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi of Nigeria makes historic visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C./NNPANewswirePR/July 30, 2018—In a visit to the United States in July, His Imperial Majesty (HIM) Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi of Nigeria made an appeal for world peace and invited people of the African Diaspora to visit the continent and to embrace their roots. A highlight of his trip was a private tour in his honor at the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), where he delivered extensive remarks. NMAAHC director Lonnie Bunch hosted the Ooni (monarch, king).

“This museum reflects what I stand for…and my belief that the greatest joy for anybody is the ‘joy of origination,’” the Ooni said in his remarks at the NMAACH. “If we don’t invest in our past, so that we can know where we are from, the future will be very problematic; the future will be so bleak that we will not embrace one another in this world we love.”

The Ooni’s trip was part of his commitment to help unite people of African descent throughout the world and to reinforce the fact that the continent of Africa is the root of humanity and civilization.

“The mother continent, for all of us, is the continent of Africa. Everyone should look back and truly realize that there were no ‘slaves,’ even though people were enslaved. They were enslaved against their wishes and will. The lineage of kings and queens is still intact, and that’s their roots—not a root of a “slave,” the Ooni said. “We are ready to walk with everybody to trace our roots appropriately.”

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., the president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, formally welcomed the OONI and suggested that his organization is willing to travel to Nigeria as guests of the Ooni, royal leader of the Ile-Ife Kingdom who represents the world’s millions of Yoruba people.

The Ghana-based Diaspora African Forum is working with the Ooni to promote his vision.

“The King is doing a tremendous job in his efforts to unite our people,” said Ambassador Erieka Bennett, the founder and head of the Ghana-based Diaspora African Forum, a first of its kind organization, created to support the African Union in reuniting the African diaspora. “We are excited to support His Imperial Majesty and his campaign for peace, unity and prosperity among people of color across the world.”

To learn more about visits to Africa and how to get involved with the effort to promote unity among people of the Diaspora, contact Kandice Oreid at Kandice1950@yahoo.com and phone 1-404-474-3202:

CONTACT

Kandice Oreid

Email:Kandice1950@yahoo.com

U.S. Phone: 1-404-474-3202

Ghana Phone: +233-302-780-923

Diaspora African Forum (DAF)

P.M.Box 42 KIA W.E.B. Dubois Center

Accra, Ghana

Ghana Phone: +233-302-780-923