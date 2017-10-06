FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr.

PRESS ROOM: The NNPA Calls on Congress to Take More Aggressive Stance against ‘Fake Ads’ Targeting African-Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 4, 2017/NNPANewswirePR/The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Chairman Dorothy R. Leavell and NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis released the following statement about a recent revelation that people with ties to the Russia used fake social media accounts and misleading online ads designed to influence voters during the 2016 presidential election. The 77-year-old association represents African American-owned newspapers and digital products in the United States and reaches the majority of Black households in the U.S.

“As publishers of hundreds of African American-owned newspapers, we are concerned about recent revelations that ‘shadowy forces’ allegedly tied to the Russian government targeted African American voters and consumers through the dissemination of fake news, fake social media accounts and deceptive digital advertising,” Leavell said. “This is one of the reasons why, now more than ever, our readers depend on our publications as their primary source of news and information.”

Leavell continued: “The Black Press was created 190 years ago ‘to plead our own cause’ and to counter misinformation and pro-slavery propaganda that kept our people in subjugation and bondage. Our publications have maintained their place as the most trusted source of information to African Americans.”

Leavell added that the NNPA remains united against tactics that work to divide our nation rather than remedy the injustices that plague so many of us.

“The NNPA commends Congress for its investigation into the role social media had in disseminating fake news, propaganda and misinformation during the election,” said Chavis. “However, as the standard bearers of the Black Press, we believe hearings are not enough. We are calling for full transparency in digital advertising and marketing campaigns targeting African-American audiences, so our people will not be used politically or otherwise to further agendas not in our own best interests.”

Chavis added: “In the wake of the latest onslaught that has fueled anti-Black racism and other forms of bigotry, which have stoked racial tensions across the country, we intend to use our influence to protect our interests. We seek a meeting with congressional leaders and the White House to discuss this matter.”

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) is a trade organization of more than 200 African American-owned media properties throughout the United States. Founded in 1940, the NNPA is the largest and most influential Black news and information resource in America; and because of its influence and impact, the association serves as ‘the voice’ of more than 47 million Americans reporting news that makes history and impacts our nation. Learn more about the NNPA at www.NNPA.org.