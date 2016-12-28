PRESS ROOM: Nominees Announced for the Second Annual Diversity Volume Leadership Awards

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LARGO, MD — The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) and IHS Markit, the number one trusted source for vehicle and consumer insights and registration information, have partnered to once again present the industry’s only ceremony of its kind pertaining to multicultural automotive buyers. More than 13 million personal new vehicle registrations were analyzed to identify which consumer groups are winning and driving sales with top global automotive brands. Select automotive manufacturers have been nominated by category and the award winners will be announced during the second annual Diversity Volume Leadership Awards.

Click here to see a full list of the nominees for the DVL Awards.

The invitation-only Diversity Volume Leadership Awards, reception and dinner will take place during the North American International Auto Show on Sunday, January 8, 2017, 5 p.m., at Cobo Center in Detroit.

The NAMAD/IHS Markit Awards are presented annually to automobile brands that have the highest new vehicle registrations with multicultural consumers. 2016 model year registration data from IHS Markit is used to identify market leaders and the awards are based on analysis of personal new vehicle registrations (Oct. 2015 – Sept. 2016).

One of the premier industry events, DVL Awards will annually celebrate segment leaders. The only of its kind focused on multicultural automotive buyers.

Of the top industry honors presented to automotive manufacturers, nominees for DVL Awards have demonstrated the highest new vehicle registrations with ethnic, women and millennial consumers.

About The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers

The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers’ (NAMAD) objective is to pursue the meaningful presence and participation of minority businesses and diverse employees across all aspects of the automotive economic sector, including:

• Increasing the number of minority-owned dealerships in communities across America.

• Advocating workplace and supplier diversity in the automotive manufacturing environment.

• Supporting minority engagement in the automotive retail sales and service sectors.

We are committed to developing strategic relationships and advocating for the advancement of business policies and practices that ensure diversity and economic parity remain a priority in all aspects of the American automotive industry.

NAMAD is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area. For information on National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers visit: www.namad.org.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is the automotive industry’s leading source for market-wide insight, expertise and advanced planning solutions. With a reputation of enabling better decisions and better results for nearly a century, the world’s leading OEMs, suppliers and their transportation partners rely on IHS Markit to power growth, improve efficiency and drive a sustainable competitive advantage.

Automotive offerings and expertise at IHS Markit span every major market and, the entire automotive value chain — from product planning to marketing, sales and the aftermarket. Headquartered in London, our automotive team is part of IHS Markit’s information and analytics powerhouse that includes more than 15,000 colleagues in 150 countries, covering energy, chemical, aerospace and defense, maritime, financial, technology, media and telecommunications. For additional information, please visit www.ihsmarkit.com or email automotive@ihsmarkit.com.