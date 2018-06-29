PRESS ROOM: NNPA Honors Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. with 2018 Lifetime Legacy Award at Annual Convention

PRESS ROOM: NNPA Presents Several Prestigious Awards at Annual Convention During Friday Sessions

REV. JESSE L. JACKSON RECEIVES NNPA LIFETIME LEGACY AWARD; HON. ROBERT C. SCOTT RECEIVES NNPA LEADERSHIP AWARD; GENERAL MOTORS RECEIVES NNPA MERITORIOUS AWARD

(Norfolk, VA,)…The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), a trade organization of over 200 African American owned community newspapers, is currently hosting its 2018 Annual National Convention at the Hilton Norfolk The Main in Norfolk VA from June 26-30, 2018. As the organization celebrates 191 years of service as the “Black Press of America”, NNPA has consistently been the incubator for news that makes history and impacts our country.

This year’s convention theme, “Celebrating 191 Years of Black Press in America: Sustaining, Engaging & Mobilizing Black Communities” focuses on the importance of remaining on the frontlines for reporting and distributing the news and ongoing advances in the mission of progress relevant to the African American community.

During Friday’s sessions, three prestigious awards will be presented to deserving recipients including:

General Motors * 2018 National Meritorious Leadership Award

Congressman Robert C. Scott * 2018 National Congressional Leadership Award

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. * 2018 Lifetime Legacy Award

The awards for General Motors and Congressman Scott will be presented TODAY at the 12 Noon Luncheon; Reverend Jesse Jackson will be awarded at the Lifetime Legacy Award Black Tie Gala at 7:30 PM at the Hilton Norfolk The Main. Nationally renown classical signer Audrey DuBois-Harris of Montreal will perform along with classical pianist Sandi Lewanika.