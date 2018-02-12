PRESS ROOM: Nissan announces collaboration with Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time”

• Nissan is proud to announce relationship with Disney on this film based on classic 1962 novel of the same name

• All-new Nissan LEAF to make a film cameo

• Nissan collaborating with film’s director, Ava DuVernay, to promote up-and-coming filmmakers and to celebrate African-American achievement

• One lucky winner to receive $100,000 and an all-new Nissan LEAF, which makes a film cameo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan North America today announced its collaboration with Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures for its forthcoming film “A Wrinkle in Time” based on the classic 1962 novel by Madeleine L’Engle. The film’s star-studded cast includes Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Storm Reid, and hits theaters on March 9.

“This epic adventure which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space depicts a world where intergalactic travel is possible,” said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, Marketing Communications & Media, Nissan North America. “It’s fitting that the all-new Nissan LEAF, equipped with Nissan’s latest advanced technologies, makes an appearance in the film. Nissan is proud to support “A Wrinkle in Time” as well as its cast and director who are working to imagine tomorrow, today.”

2018 Nissan LEAF to appear in “A Wrinkle in Time”

Science and break-through technologies play an important role in “A Wrinkle in Time.” Nissan is the world leader of electric vehicle sales, selling more than 300,000 units since its first introduction in 2010. As the halo vehicle for Nissan Intelligent Mobility, it was a natural tie-in for the all-new Nissan LEAF to be in the film.

The all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF further strengthens Nissan’s position as the global leader in zero emission electric vehicles (EV). The best-selling electric car of all time has been completely reinvented for its second generation, combining greater range with a dynamic new design. The new Nissan LEAF also comes with Nissan’s latest advanced technologies, including e-Pedel and ProPILOT Assist, to create the ultimate EV package.

“A Wrinkle in Time” inspired 2018 LEAF ad campaign

The world leader in electric vehicles, Nissan is debuting a new “A Wrinkle in Time”-inspired ad campaign for the all-new Nissan LEAF in tandem with the film’s premiere. The ads feature Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies and are running nationally beginning in early February.

“Searching for the Next Visionary Filmmaker” contest sponsored by Nissan

Nissan is also working with Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and the film’s director, Ava DuVernay, to promote the “Searching for the Next Visionary Filmmaker.” The contest seeks to inspire innovative directors – especially female filmmakers – to step up and share their voice. To enter, aspiring directors ages 18 and up must submit a two-minute video showcasing their journey as a filmmaker. Submissions will be judged on their unique storytelling voice, their creativity and originality, and their depiction of one of the most powerful lines of dialogue in the film, “Be a Warrior.”*

One lucky winner will receive $100,000 from Nissan to create their own film, a trip to Hollywood to attend the world premiere of “A Wrinkle in Time” and meet with DuVernay, plus an all-new Nissan LEAF. Visit www.AWITFilmChallenge.com to submit your video and to access official contest rules*. Contest ends February 2.

“Nissan is committed to storytelling that makes a difference and this opportunity to help the filmmakers of tomorrow aligns with this commitment,” Tucker noted.

Nissan “Forward Faster Class” celebrating Black History Month

Ava DuVernay is the first woman of color to direct a live-action film with a production budget over $100 million. To celebrate other visionary African Americans, Nissan and DuVernay are rolling out the “Forward Faster Class.” This series of digital video vignettes will feature the insights of forward-thinking African American influencers sharing their tips for other self-starters looking to blaze a path to success. These vignettes will debut in mid-February during Black History Month on NissanUSA.com.

“For Nissan, Black History Month represents the opportunity to celebrate African history and history makers while keeping an eye on what’s yet to come,” says Lanae Jackson, Nissan’s Multicultural Marketing Manager. “The ‘Forward Faster Class’ does just that.”

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 years & older only. Void in U.S. territories/possessions & where prohibited. Ends 2/2/18 at 6:00:00 PM PT. For Official Rules and complete details, including prize description, visit www.AWITFilmChallenge.com. Limit one entry per person. Sponsor: ABC, Inc. d/b/a Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, 500 S. Buena Vista Street, Burbank, CA 91521. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any portion of the prize in its sole discretion.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan’s operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles Operating with more than 247,500 employees globally, Nissan sold 5.32 million vehicles and generated revenue of 11.38 trillion yen (USD 103.6 billion) in fiscal year 2014. can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.InfinitiUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and InfinitiNews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Japan’s second-largest automotive company, is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, and is part of the Renault-Nissan Alliance. Nissan delivers a comprehensive range of more than 60 models under the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands. Nissan leads the world in zero-emission mobility, dominated by sales of the LEAF, the first mass-market, pure-electric vehicle. Nissan LEAF is the best-selling EV in history.

For more information on our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit our website at http://www.nissan-global.com/EN/.

About the Film

From visionary director Ava DuVernay comes Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” an epic adventure based on Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless classic which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and, ultimately, the triumph of love. Through one girl’s transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one’s individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one’s own light. Directed by Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee based upon the beloved novel by Madeleine L’Engle, “A Wrinkle in Time” stars: Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which, Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit, Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Mrs. Murry, Michael Peňa as Red, Storm Reid as Meg Murry, Levi Miller as Calvin, Deric McCabe as Charles Wallace with Zach Galifianakis as the Happy Medium and Chris Pine as Mr. Murry. “A Wrinkle in Time” opens nationwide on March 9, 2018.

About Walt Disney Studios

For over 90 years, The Walt Disney Studios has been the foundation on which The Walt Disney Company was built. Today, the Studio brings quality movies, music and stage plays to consumers throughout the world. Feature films are released under the following banners: Disney, including Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios; Disneynature; Marvel Studios; and Lucasfilm. The Disney Music Group encompasses the Walt Disney Records and Hollywood Records labels, as well as Disney Music Publishing. The Disney Theatrical Group produces and licenses live events, including Disney on Broadway, Disney On Ice and Disney Live!.

