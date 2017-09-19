PRESS ROOM: National African-American Women’s Movement to Host First-Ever “National African-American Women’s Conversation on Saturday, October 7

— Black women shaping their own destiny; Calling all African American women to Atlanta, Georgia —

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 18, 2017

CONTACT:

NAAWM

912-631-1891

knowyourselfnwm@gmail.com

ATLANTA, September 18, 2017/NNPANewswirePR—The National African-American Women’s Movement LLC (NAAWM) will host a solutions-focused interactive conference called “The National African-American Women’s Conversation” on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Hotel (4711 Best Road, Atlanta, GA 30337). It fills the gap in social advocacy, which traditionally excludes Black women. Your input is required to provide knowledge, insight, accountability, and also coaching. The National Conversation is designed for Black Women to unite in peace, equality, and sisterhood.

It is time to do more than merely celebrate the previous accomplishments but to assess these actions and identify the next measure in the Black Women’s Liberation Movement. To make this an effective and efficient endeavor, practitioners, grass root activists and business professionals from the sectors of economics, business, finance and entrepreneurship; health, nutrition, mental wellness, and spirituality; family, community, social justice and more will be gathering at this interactive conference. Also, Black women who are college and university student leaders and first time movement activists have ALL been called and MUST be in attendance.

In honoring the best of ourselves, the founding Black women of the NAAWM has formed a coalition of African American women to help empower one another and find solutions that will help urban communities thrive and grow stronger. Their mission is to empower African-American women through education and positive imagery that will strengthen one’s self and family. Moreover, their vision is to improve the economic and social conditions within urban communities for all generations. Their method is through a series of innovative events; Their aim is to facilitate a movement focused on solutions geared towards the many issues faced by the African-American experience.

The National Conversation General Session will be from 1pm to 4pm to include presenters, a conversational panel, an innovative workshop, and a strategy session. Presenters include: Katie Gails, Dr. Hanifa Shabazz, Rev. Dr. Maisha I. K. Handy, Audrey Muhammad, Kesha Gibson-Carter, Student Minister Sharrieff Muhammad-MM#15, Marilyn D. Jackson, Thiah V. Muhammad, Danielle Langford, and Kimberly I. Thomas. Participants will engage and interact with the expectation of providing constructive critiques which also includes the current social positions of Black Women in a society that undervalues us.

Following the general session, the “Be Your Most Beautiful” buffet dinner will start at 7pm and the featured Keynote Speaker will be Dr. Ava Muhammad – National Spokesperson for the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan and the NOI. A gifted student minister, attorney, researcher and author of the powerful and popular book ‘Real Love’ and many more. There will be an opportunity for Dr. Ava to sign books. There will be a special tribute for the late Mrs. Martha Rivera Chavis, wife of civil rights leader and National Newspaper Publishers Association President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr.

If you are Black and a woman in America, plans to attend should be made now. All are invited – including grandmothers, mothers, sisters, daughters, aunts, nieces, cousins, neighbors and friends.

* September 22, 2017 is the cut-off date to reserve hotel accommodations at the conference rate – NAAWM.

Event Details:

Date: October 7th, 2017

Time: 1pm – 4pm (Interactive Conversation Conference) 7pm (Buffet Dinner & Entertainment)

Location: Atlanta Airport Marriott Hotel, 4711 Best Road, Atlanta 30337

Purchase Tickets: www.nationalwomensmovement.com

Hotel Conference Rate Code: NAAWM (Cut-off date September 22, 2017)

Limited Vendor Spaces Available

Corporate Sponsorships Available

-END-