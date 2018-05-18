PRESS ROOM: NAACP Statement on Santa Fe High School Shooting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT

Malik Russell

Director of Communications

mrussell@naacpnet.org

410-580-5761 office

443-610-0361 mobile

BALTIMORE, Md., May 18, 2018 /NNPANewswirePR/ The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the nation’s premier civil rights organization, issued the following statement regarding the tragic shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas:

The NAACP mourns the tragic and senseless loss of 10 lives on Friday, May 18 at Santa Fe High School in Texas. In addition to those killed, at least 13 other individuals were also wounded. Nine of the 10 fatalities were students, studying subjects they loved and planning for their future. This is the 22nd school shooting of 2018, according to CNN. We cannot sit back and allow gun violence to continue to take the lives of our students. The NAACP sends our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victims and everyone whose lives they touched. Talk alone is not enough to address the issue of gun violence in our communities and schools; sensible gun reform must become a priority among our politicians and policymakers.

ABOUT THE NAACP

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. You can read more about the NAACP’s work and our six “Game Changer” issue areas here.

MEDIA CONTACT

Malik Russell

Director of Communications

mrussell@naacpnet.org

410-580-5761 office

443-610-0361 mobile