PRESS ROOM: Jesse Jackson to Unveil 2017 Auto Diversity Scorecard October 20 in Detroit
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
OCTOBER 19, 2017
Contact:
Lavonia Perryman
Phone: (313) 404-0977
Email: lavoniaperryman@gmail.com
Rainbow PUSH founder and president, Rev. Jesse Jackson, will release the 2017 Automotive Diversity Scorecard at an international press conference on Friday, October 20 at 10am as part of this year’s Rainbow PUSH Global Automotive Summit which is bringing over 500 global industry executives, innovators and suppliers to the MGM Grand in Detroit, Mich.
The biennial scorecard which stems from surveys of the 12 largest automakers gauges their commitment to diversity as shown by their performance in important areas like employment, philanthropy, supplier diversity, minority dealer development and marketing and advertising.
The automakers are placed in three distinct categories, namely:
Green: This means they have shown some ethnic diversity proficiency and alignment to best practices
Yellow: This means they have shown some indication of ethnic diversity.
Red: This means diversity initiatives and investments are nonexistent or undisclosed by the automakers
With such insightful evaluation, industry insiders and watchers can determine if appreciable progress has been made in the collective task of making the industry embrace and apply diversity as an essential ingredient for healthy growth and profitability.
Members of the media are requested to kindly arrive at the venue before 9:45am.
About the Rainbow PUSH Automotive Project
The Rainbow PUSH Automotive Project encourages and engenders the full and equitable participation of minorities in the growth and well-being of the global automotive industry. By creating meaningful awareness, fostering knowledge and understanding and facilitating functional partnerships and healthy collaborations, the Automotive Project enables minorities to participate fully in employment, procurement, marketing, advertising, dealer development and board membership opportunities.