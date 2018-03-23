FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS ROOM: HILTON JOINS IN HONORING HOLLYWOOD’S LUMINARY BLACK ACHIEVERS, AT 2018 ABFF HONORS

MCLEAN, Va. – Hilton, stepped up once again in celebrating Black excellence, serving as an official sponsor of the American Black Film’s Festival’s ABFF Honors gala dinner, held Sunday evening, February 25 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Now in its third consecutive year of presentation, the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Honors annually celebrates individuals of African descent who have made significant, distinguished contributions to American culture through their work in the industry, while saluting the preceding year’s best motion pictures and television shows.

For 2018, the show fittingly honored legendary actor Billy “Dee” Williams with its Hollywood Legacy Award, and actor Omari Hardwick with the Distinguished ABFF Alumni Award, while feting comic-actress Tiffany Haddish with the Rising Star Award. Noted screenwriter, producer and director Ava Duvernay was a recipient of the Industry Visionary Award.

Maya A. Darasaw/MAD Works Photography

The ABFF Honors is an integral component of the Hilton’s 2018 multicultural marketing campaign, Celebrating Your Stories, which recognizes and celebrates the legacies, stories and accomplishments of African American individuals and organizations.

“When we take stock of the richness of the diversity of our country, we at Hilton recognize that cultural mosaic, its beauty and its perspectives. We respect it, we embrace it and honor its uniqueness year ‘round,” said Andrea Richardson, Director of Multicultural and Diversity Engagement, Hilton. “Hilton is proud to say that whether it’s with our support of this event, or extending to our valued guests worldwide, this is who and what we are, and what we want to represent.”

