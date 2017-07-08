PRESS ROOM: Funeral Arrangements Announced for Martha Rivera Chavis

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Funeral arrangements for Martha Rivera Chavis, the devoted wife of civil rights leader and National Newspaper Publishers Association President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., have been announced.

The Memorial Celebration of Life for Mrs. Martha Rivera Chavis will be held at Martin’s Home for Service Inc. Chapel, 48 Elm Street, Montclair, N.J. 07042 on July 11, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Martha Rivera Chavis died in her home in Montclair, N.J. at 3 a.m. on Thursday, July 6.

She was 53.

In a statement released on Thursday, Dr. Chavis said: “As First Lady of the NNPA and as the former First Lady of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People from 1993 to 1994, Martha Rivera Chavis was a loving mother and strong advocate for freedom, justice and equality in the United States, Africa and the Dominican Republic.”

Information for Memorial Celebration in Montclair, N.J.

Date: Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Location: Martin’s Home for Service Inc. Chapel, 48 Elm Street, Montclair, New Jersey 07042

Funeral Director: Ms. Richelle R. Williams

Telephone: 973-746-2158

Email: martins@martinshfs.com

Website: www.martinshfs.com

The memorial burial services will be held at the Funeraria del Pueblo Avendia Independencia in San Pedro de Macrois, Dominican Republic on July 12 and July 13.

Information for Memorial Burial Services in San Pedro de Macrois, Dominican Republic

Dates: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 and Thursday, July 13, 2017

Location: Funeraria del Pueblo Avendia Independencia, San Pedro de Macrois, Dominican Republic

Telephone: 809-526-6819

Please donate to the Martha Rivera Chavis Memorial Fund at https://nnpamartharchavismemorialfund.mydagsite.com/