-
OP-ED: This Is America: Black Clergy Jailed and Shackled for Supreme Court Prayer Protest - 14 hours ago
-
PRESS ROOM: Ford’s Red-Hot Expedition Tops Government Crash Test Ratings with Five Stars, Making It Best Among Competition - 17 hours ago
-
The Secret to Success for All Students Is Parental and Community Engagement - 18 hours ago
-
Film Review: “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” Is Pure, Sci-Fi Movie Magic (Rating 4 out of 5 stars) - 23 hours ago
-
The Mothers and Offspring Mortality and Morbidity Awareness Act Can Save Black Mommas - 1 day ago
-
NNPA Chairman Dorothy Leavell Leads Group that Just Bought Alt-Weekly Chicago Reader - 2 days ago
-
Fillmore District’s Own London Breed Elected First African American Woman Mayor of San Francisco - June 15, 2018
-
OP-ED: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Mick Mulvaney Fights Payday Regulations that Hurt Consumers - June 15, 2018
-
OP-ED: The Multicultural Media Correspondents Association Is a Direct Response to the Whiteness of the White House Correspondents’ Association - June 15, 2018
-
Black Press, HBCUs Key to Energy Industry’s Outreach in the Black Community - June 13, 2018
PRESS ROOM: Ford’s Red-Hot Expedition Tops Government Crash Test Ratings with Five Stars, Making It Best Among Competition
The Ford Expedition is the only vehicle in its segment to earn an Overall Vehicle Score of five stars.
• National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awards all-new 2018 Ford Expedition a five- star rating in its New Car Assessment Program – the highest possible score – making this full-size SUV a leader in safety
• Expedition is the only vehicle in its segment to earn an Overall Vehicle Score of five stars
• Passenger safety starts with Expedition’s all-new fully boxed steel frame and high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy body
DEARBORN, Mich./NNPANewswirePR/June 18, 2018—The all-new 2018 Ford Expedition has earned the government’s highest possible crash test rating of five stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, making this full-size SUV a leader in safety.
Expedition’s improved performance is powered by an average weight savings of up to 325 pounds through the use of high-strength, military-grade, aluminum alloy in the body, which lowers the vehicle’s center of gravity for enhanced stability and driving dynamics.
Expedition is equipped with dual seat belt pyrotechnic pretensioners in the anchor and retractor, which contributes to safety, helping to keep occupants in place in the event of a crash.
“As a father of four and longtime Expedition owner, safety was a top priority when engineering the entirely new Expedition,” said Andrew Kernahan, Ford Expedition chief program engineer. “We are proud of the many features Expedition offers today that help keep our customers safe on the road.”
Improvements to the 2018 Expedition go beyond body and frame – the all-new SUV sets a new level of technology offerings. Cross-Traffic Alert, Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, auto high beams and enhanced active park assist promote greater driver confidence and control.
###
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.
Contacts:
Elizabeth Weigandt
Phone: 313.845.4147
Email: eweigand@ford.com
Dulce Zambrano
Phone: 313.323.2760
Email: dzambra5@ford.com