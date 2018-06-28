PRESS ROOM: Ford Motor Company Promotes Unique Partnership with NNPA and Receives 2018 National Meritorious Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Ford Motor Company Promotes Unique Partnership with NNPA and Receives 2018 National Meritorious Award

Norfolk, VA/June 28, 2018/NNPANewswirePR – The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), a trade organization of over 200 African American owned community newspapers, is currently hosting its 2018 Annual National Convention at the Hilton Norfolk The Main in Norfolk VA from June 26-30, 2018. As the organization celebrates 191 years of service as the “Black Press of America”, NNPA has consistently been the incubator for news that makes history and impacts our country. As the largest and most influential Black-owned media resource in America, NNPA continues to deliver relevant news, information and commentary to over 20 million people each week.

This year’s convention theme, “Celebrating 191 Years of Black Press in America: Sustaining, Engaging & Mobilizing Black Communities” focuses on the importance of remaining on the frontlines for reporting and distributing the news and ongoing advances in the mission of progress relevant to the African American community.

On today, Thursday, June 28th during the noon luncheon, Ford Motor Company, one of NNPA’s strategic partners, will make their special presentation to the convention attendees regarding “The Black Press: Our Community Advocate and Champion”. Jessyka Faison, Product Communications Coordinator for Ford, will discuss the monumental achievements of the Black Press in reshaping and diversifying the print media industry which has successfully influenced the mainstream society. As a staunch supporter and the oldest automotive partner, Ford has remained a legacy partner and has shared similar values with NNPA in promoting the importance of educational STEM programs and higher education at HBCU’s.

Today, at the convention luncheon, Ford Motor Co. will receive the NNPA 2018 National Meritorious Award for their outstanding sustainability of the Black Press and its contributions to the Black community. Together, this unique collaborative partnership will continue to make a difference in our community.

