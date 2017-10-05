PRESS ROOM: Ford Launches Drive2Greatness Program to Support STEAM Initiatives at Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Ford’s longtime commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities continues with its national Ford HBCU Drive2Greatness program and contest that will donate a total of $300,000 to go toward STEAM initiatives

Now through Oct. 27, supporters of Historically Black Colleges and Universities are encouraged to vote for their favorite schools online and through social media channels

Ford will surprise an HBCU campus with the Ultimate Homecoming Takeover this October

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 4, 2017 – Ford Motor Company’s commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) continues this year with the launch of the first HBCU Drive2Greatness program. Ford will donate a total of $300,000 to support STEAM initiatives at HBCU’s across the country. From now through Oct. 27, students and alumni are encouraged to “Rep Your HBCU” by voting to help their favorite school win one of four prizes.

“For more than three decades, Ford has been committed to implementing and supporting initiatives that encourage and inspire young people to pursue and succeed in STEAM careers,” said Raj Register, manager, Ford multicultural communications. “With the launch of our inaugural Drive2Greatness program, we’re excited to extend that commitment to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities and their STEAM programs.”

Drive2Greatness encourages HBCU’s nationwide to compete against each other by earning points through online voting, including via social media platforms using a Ford-dedicated hashtag for each school.

In addition to gaining bragging rights for scoring the top spot, the school with the most points will be named the grand prize winner and earn Ford’s Ultimate Homecoming Takeover award for 2018, while three additional HBCU’s will receive financial donations to support STEAM initiatives.

“As a preview of what these schools have a chance to win, next month we are surprising an HBCU campus with the Ultimate Homecoming Takeover to showcase the excitement and enthusiasm of what the experience will be like for the grand prize winner,” said Register.

To find a school’s hashtag and cast a vote, visit the Tom Joyner Morning Show Facebook page. Be sure to “Rep Your HBCU” and join the program’s online conversation by following #FordHBCU on Twitter and Instagram.

