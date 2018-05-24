PRESS ROOM: Chevrolet Revs Up for Third Year of Journalism Fellowship for HBCU Students

Discover the Unexpected Fellows will receive $90,000 in scholarships and stipends

DETROIT — Chevrolet and the National Newspaper Publishers Association have chosen six students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities for the 2018 Discover the Unexpected Journalism Fellowship. With the help of NNPA editors and reporters, the Fellows will discover and share positive, inspirational and relevant stories from African-American communities during their eight-week summer internship.

The 2018 DTU Journalism Fellows are Tyvan Burns of Norfolk State University, Diamond Durant of Morgan State University, Daja Henry of Howard University, Denver Lark of North Carolina A&T State University, Natrawn Maxwell of Claflin University and Ila Wilborn of Florida A&M University.

Chevrolet will award each DTU Fellow a $10,000 scholarship and a $5,000 stipend. The students will form two teams of three people, and each team will have access to a new 2018 Chevrolet Equinox during their reporting assignments.

To date, Chevrolet has awarded more than $300,000 in DTU scholarships and stipends. For it first two years the program included only a select number of schools, but the 2018 online submission process was open to students at all HBCUs majoring in journalism, communications, mass media or visual arts.

“In 2016 Chevrolet launched the DTU fellowship at Howard University and last year added Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Spelman College,” said Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. “This year we want to give every HBCU student with a strong voice the opportunity to report the inspiring stories from around the U.S. as they Find New Roads behind the wheel of the 2018 Equinox.”

“The NNPA is looking forward to continuing our support of young storytellers to document positive stories in our communities,” said NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. “Young journalists have the power to bring about positive change in our communities and this country through their words, so it is vital to include their voices in the conversation.”

DTU Fellows will work with The Washington Informer in Washington, D.C.; The Atlanta Voice in Atlanta, Georgia; The New Journal & Guide in Norfolk, Virginia; and New York Amsterdam News in New York City, New York.

The Fellows’ journey begins in Detroit, where they’ll participate in two days of journalism training with Chevrolet and NNPA leadership at General Motors’ Global Headquarters before they hit the road to begin their reporting assignments.

Legendary lyricist and hip-hop pioneer MC Lyte, the program’s national spokesperson since its inception, will meet with the Fellows during the summer to share her wisdom about storytelling and advice on creating a unique voice. Dana Blair, an on-air correspondent, branding expert and entertainment producer, joins the team and will serve as mentor for the Fellows.

Learn more about the Discover the Unexpected Journalism Fellowship at www.nnpa.org/dtu.

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

ABOUT NNPA

NNPA is a trade association of the more than 200 African American-owned community newspapers from around the United States. Since its founding more than 75 years ago, NNPA has consistently been the voice of the black community and an incubator for news that makes history and impacts our country. As the largest and most influential Black-owned media resource in America, NNPA delivers news, information and commentary to over 20 million people each week. Americans from all backgrounds seek news from the Black perspective from the NNPA member newspapers around the country. In America, now among the most diverse countries in the world, the Black Press of America is more relevant than ever. To learn more visit www.nnpa.org/dtu.

CONTACTS:

Juanita Davis

Chevrolet Communications

313-706-3024

juanita.davis@gm.com

Sonya Lewis

Carol H. Williams Advertising

708-439-0326

Sonya.Lewis@Carolhwilliams.com