-
PRESS ROOM: 2017 Black History Calendar & Resource Guide Provides Self-Pride and Timeless Knowledge - 28 mins ago
-
The CBC Celebrates History with 49 Members in the 115th Congress - 3 hours ago
-
One Year after Devastating Tornadoes, A Birmingham Community Rebuilds - 17 hours ago
-
Stars of Hidden Figures Repudiate Kim Burrell for Demonizing Gays - 22 hours ago
-
It’s Time for African and Caribbean Leaders to Grow Up - 24 hours ago
-
LIVESTREAM: CBC Swearing-In Ceremony for the 115th Congress - 1 day ago
-
The CBC Places Blacks in Power on Capitol Hill - 1 day ago
-
Historians Rank President Obama’s Legacy - January 2, 2017
-
Fox Host and St. Louis Police Group Want Teen’s Artwork Removed From U.S. Capitol - January 2, 2017
-
What We Can Learn from the Black Panther Party Today - January 1, 2017
PRESS ROOM: 2017 Black History Calendar & Resource Guide Provides Self-Pride and Timeless Knowledge
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CONTACT:
Katrina Waddy
312-470-0270 (o)
312-545-7392 (c)
Chicago (December 22, 2016) – You’ll never know where you’re going, unless you first know where you’ve been. So, make 2017 your year of self-pride and timeless knowledge with The Educational Network’s “Our History Today! An African-American Journey” Black history calendar and resource guide. In addition to featuring hundreds of key facts highlighting the contributions and accomplishments of notable history-makers, this collector’s edition features full-page profiles of 13 prominent African-American trailblazers in politics, education, sports, business, media and film/television; as well as a farewell pictorial tribute to President Barack Obama.
The calendar serves as a national fundraising vehicle for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), showcases 12 such institutions, and lists nearly $1 million in available scholarships. Since its inception in 2006, the calendar has raised more than $400,000 for HBCUs.
“Across the nation, there’s been a decline in high school graduation rates – especially, among African-American males – which may correlate to the lack of positive, accomplished role models and knowledge of black history,” said Tracey Alston, founder of The Educational Network. “Understanding that our youth will never know where they’re going until they first know where they’ve been, our 2017 black history calendar celebrates the amazing contributions – past and present – that our people have made to numerous industries beyond sports and music, the nation and the world.”
.
In conjunction with the calendar, The Educational Network has also developed an online lesson plan system for teaching Black History and Multicultural Studies to students, grades K-12. The Common Core-aligned program is currently being used by teachers in several school districts across the nation.
The “Our History,Today! An African-American Journey” calendar is available for purchase at select Walgreens stores nationwide and www.BlackHistoryHBCU.com. For more information, please contact The Educational Network at 312-470-0270.
# # #
The Educational NetworK
8S. Michigan Avenue, #1600
Chicago, IL 60603
Phone: 312-470-0270
Fax: 312-470-0267
www.blackhistoryhbcucalendar.com
www.danielleashley.com