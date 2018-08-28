Panel: Suiter Likely Committed Suicide

After several days of speculation, the independent panel appointed to review the death of Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter, who died last November, found that he likely took his own life.

According to the Independent Review Board’s report, Det. Sean Suiter, who died last November, likely committed suicide. (Courtesy photo)
According to the Independent Review Board’s report, Det. Sean Suiter, who died last November, likely committed suicide.

By Sean Yoes, Baltimore AFRO Editor,

According to WBAL-TV, the report, which was officially released today (Aug. 28) by the Baltimore Police Department, concludes Detective Sean Suiter most likely killed himself with his own service weapon. The conclusion that Suiter committed suicide is in stark contrast to the preliminary assertions made within 48 hours of his death in an alley in the Harlem Park community of West Baltimore.

Kevin Davis, who was then BPD commissioner, said the department was looking for a “heartless, ruthless, soulless killer” who took Suiter’s life. The BPD locked down several blocks in Harlem Park for six days, allegedly in search of Suiter’s killer, sparking questions regarding the constitutional rights of residents.

Suiter was slated to testify against members of the notorious Gun Trace Task Force just 24 hours before he was killed, causing many to speculate Suiter may have been killed by another member of the BPD.

We will have a full report on the death of Det. Sean Suiter in this week’s AFRO.

