Civil Rights Groups Urge Black Parents to Lead on ESSA State Plans

August 11, 2017 NNPAFreddie Education, National Comments Off on Civil Rights Groups Urge Black Parents to Lead on ESSA State Plans

By Shayla Simmons (NNPA Newswire Contributor) Sirraya Gant, the mother of two sons who graduated from high schools in Washington, D.C. said that getting involved in her older son’s academic career definitely helped their relationship. Read More

America’s Crumbling Infrastructure Is a Clear and Present Danger

May 31, 2016 NNPAFreddie Op-Ed Comments Off on America’s Crumbling Infrastructure Is a Clear and Present Danger

By Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. (Founder and President of Rainbow PUSH Coalition) America is literally falling apart. In Flint, Mich., children were poisoned by the lead contamination of the water. In Washington, D.C., the subway Read More

OP-ED: A Smile for Every Child: “Sharing Smiles Day” and the Importance of Dental Health

May 11, 2018 NNPAFreddie Health, Op-Ed Comments Off on OP-ED: A Smile for Every Child: “Sharing Smiles Day” and the Importance of Dental Health

Julianne Malveaux says that children pay a big price when their dental needs are unmet. Kool Smiles will offer free dental care on Sunday, May 20. […]

