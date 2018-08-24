One year later: Defender CEO on Harvey’s impact on business, staff

The impact of Hurricane Harvey on African-American businesses was devastating. One year later Defender CEO Sonny Messiah Jiles acknowledges the struggle and shares how her team demonstrated their commitment and dedication to serve the Houston area with information and resources to address the community’s immediate needs. The Defender invites you to share your Hurricane Harvey story on facebook.com/defendernetwork.
This post was originally published by the Defender News Network.
